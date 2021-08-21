Hilary Duff Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19: “Happy to Be Vaxxed”

Hilary Duff announced she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The actress posted a picture of herself lying in bed on her Instagram stories Friday with a caption calling the Delta variant a “little bitch.” She added, “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”

Duff is currently filming How I Met Your Father, the Hulu spinoff to How I Met Your Mother. Her diagnosis comes just days after Duff shared a picture of her on location alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall. The caption teased, “Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someones apartment.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Hulu for comment.

The 10-episode series How I Met Your Father is set to follow Duff’s character, Sophia, who explains to her son how she met his father, and her close-knit group of friends. The comedy was given a straight-to-series pickup in April.

Duff’s breakthrough case came a day after fellow actress Melissa Joan Hart also informed her Instagram followers that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “I am vaccinated and I got COVID, and it’s bad,” Hart said. She shared that one of her symptoms is difficulty breathing.