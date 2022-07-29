Hillary Rodham Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Set to Speak at Toronto Film Festival

Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are headed to the upcoming Toronto Film Festival as guest speakers.

The duo will tout their Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, to launch in September with the likes of Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, Amy Schumer and more joining the Clintons for intimate conversations. The series is based on the Clintons’ written work, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, and produced by their production company HiddenLight. The Clintons will appear as part of TIFF’s Visionaries industry program, which is supported by The Hollywood Reporter as its official media partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hillary and Chelsea Clinton to TIFF 2022. As two ‘gutsy’ women themselves, their breadth of experience and insight into social issues and gender politics is inspiring. We are honored to host this special conversation as part of TIFF’s Industry Conference and spotlight their upcoming Apple Original documentary series Gutsy.” Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO, said in a statement on Friday.

Apple gave the Clintons a straight-to-series order for their event docuseries, which also includes appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Kate Hudson and others.

Produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC, Gutsy is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner.

The producers include Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, and the consulting producers are Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.