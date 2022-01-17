×
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Launches Unscripted Label, Lands ‘Superbrands’ Order From U.K.’s Channel 4

'Inside the Superbrands', the first commission for the HLP Studios banner, will go behind the scenes of eight major brands.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions TV banner has launched a new unscripted label, which has landed its first series commission from Brit network Channel 4.

HLP Studios, which was unveiled alongside the Channel 4 deal, will focus on formats and popular factual content, with its first show set to shine on a light on some of the world’s biggest brands.

The eight-part Inside the Superbrands will go behind the scenes of eight major British brands, including Kellogg’s, Heinz, Walkers and Guinness, going into the factories, boardrooms and product development labs to explore their histories and explain how they became a part of the U.K.’s cultural identity.

“Brands are an integral part of all our lives and what we buy says a huge amount about how we live,” said HiddenLight Productions CEO Johnny Webb. “We are delighted to be working with Channel 4 on our first HLP Studios commission. HLP Studios gives us the opportunity to stretch our creative wings in formats and popular factual and bring our ethos to a wider factual audience.”

Inside The Superbrands will be presented by Helen Skelton.

“The series enters the hidden world of global brands that are much loved in Britain, in a surprising, insightful and playful way,” said HiddenLight exec producer Nick Betts. “We gained unique access to international brands which had never let the TV cameras in before. Our presenter, the irrepressible Helen Skelton, takes us on a journey into the heart of these superbrands – uncovering secrets in their factories and innovation labs, but also asking the questions the brands don’t necessarily want to hear. Helen’s innate warmth, curiosity and nous is a given, but this series allows the audience to see her in a completely new light.”

Inside The Superbrands was commissioned by Vivienne Molokwu, commissioning editor, factual entertainment at Channel 4. It is exec produced by Betts and Webb for HiddenLight, and the series editor is Anoushka Roberts.

