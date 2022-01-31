Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman End Engagement: “We’re Better as Friends and Parents”

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement.

The Today anchor announced the news on Monday’s show, saying, “We’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple.”

Kotb and Schiffman share two daughters together, Haley, 4, and Hope, 2. The pair, who have been in a relationship together for eight years, got engaged in 2019; their nuptials were then delayed amid the pandemic.

“Joel and I have had a lot of prayer and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” Hoda explained on Hoda & Jenna, the third hour of Today. “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on a new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

She added, “It’s not like something happened. They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season.”

Kotb said she had been struggling with how to come forward with the news, and also wanted to address the incoming viewer questions about why she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. Kotb, who took time off from the show after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, had previously taken to the show to share joyful moments in her life — like her engagement to financier Schiffman and the adoption of Hope, both in 2019 — which is why she said she now wanted to share this news as well.

“I think a lot of women know what this feels like to be changing course in life. And I feel really brave in this moment, which is a strange feeling to feel,” she said. “But sometimes in your life, you have to say the truth.”

Telling co-host Jenna Bush Hager she felt better after sharing the news, she added, “We are both good and we are both kind of going on our way and our path. And we’ll be good parents to those two, lovely kids.”