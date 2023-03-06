Hoda Kotb Returns to ‘Today’ After Daughter’s Hospitalization

- Share this article on Facebook
Hoda Kotb returned to her Today show post after taking a few weeks off to care for her youngest daughter.
On Monday’s show, Kotb took her seat next to co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to explain her absence.
“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days, and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” she said at the top of the hour of her 3-year-old. “I am so grateful, she’s home. She’s back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely.”
Over the last few weeks, Kotb told her friend and co-host, she felt thankful for the support. “When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you have for people who helped you out,” she said, naming the doctors at Weill Cornell hospital in NYC, and her family and friends like Guthrie, whom she said was there for her every day.
In addition to Hope, Kotb is also mom to daughter Haley Joy, 6.
Kotb, who also hosts Today‘s fourth hour alongside Jenna Bush Hager, had been off the air since Feb. 17. Last week, co-host Craig Melvin told the Today audience that Kotb had been absent from the show due to a “family health matter.”
Monday also marked Guthrie’s return, as she had also been absent since Feb. 28 after testing positive for COVID.
