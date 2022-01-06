Hoda Kotb Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says She’s “Feeling Good”

Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases in New York City over the last month.

The Today show anchor’s breakthrough case was first reported on the NBC morning show Thursday, with co-anchor Craig Melvin confirming the news on air. “She tested positive for COVID but Hoda tells us that she’s doing just fine, and we look forward to having her back very, very soon,” Melvin said during the show’s third hour.

On Twitter, Kotb confirmed the news herself, briefly stating that’s she’s “feeling good” after thanking people for their well wishes.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Today reported that Kotb is vaccinated and has received a booster shot. The anchor is currently isolating at home and it is unclear when she expected to return.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to the Today show for comment.

During Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager and Today third hour co-anchor Sheinelle Jones also spoke about Kotb, with Jones calling the long-time host “a rockstar.”

“I was around her. I had it. I mean, she’s been able to dodge all of our craziness,” Jones said.

Bush Hager also shared that she had been texting with her Today show co-host and that her symptoms are “pretty mild.”

“Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID,” Bush Hager said. “She’s doing totally fine, and she’ll be back here pretty soon.”

Kotb’s positive test follows several other notable TV hosts, particularly across late night, that have recently tested positive amid the ongoing omicron surge, which has made the variant the most dominant strain in the U.S at more than 95 percent of current cases, according to the CDC. That includes The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon who has since returned to filming and Late Night‘s Seth Meyers, who canceled a week of shows on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Beginning in early December, the COVID-19 positivity rate has dramatically soared across the U.S. according to the CDC’s daily case report, with The New York Times own COVID tracker reporting 585,535 cases on Jan. 5, a 247 percent increase over a 14-day period.