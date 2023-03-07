NBC Orders ‘Hot Wheels’ Car Makeover Reality Show

NBC has ordered a reality series based on Mattel’s iconic Hot Wheels toys.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is a described as a car makeover series where car fans will face off to transform an ordinary vehicle into a Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones, in a high-tech, decked-out garage.

The 10-episode series will be hosted by Rutledge Wood (Top Gear US), who will also serve as one of the show’s judges.

“Everyone remembers their first car, the life experiences they had and the friends who came along for the ride,” said Corie Henson, executive vp unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Hot Wheels is a legendary brand that has created a space for imaginations to run free.”

The show will have a rotating panel of celebrity guest judges joining resident experts Hertrech Eugene Jr., an influencer in car culture and the drift scene, and Dalal Elsheikh, a designer for the Ford Motor Company and Hot Wheels brand ambassador.

The show is a format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Workerbee under license from Mattel Inc. Executive producers are showrunner Tim Warren, along with Andy Thomas, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Rick Murray, Chris Hale, Fred Soulie and Phil Breman.