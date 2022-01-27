‘Hotline Bling’ Director X Tackling ‘Robyn Hood’ for Boat Rocker Studios

Julien Christian Lutz, aka Director X, known for his signature music videos for artists including Drake, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, Usher and Justin Bieber — has created the Canadian indie TV drama Robyn Hood for Boat Rocker Studios and Global Television.

The one-hour action drama, also from screenwriter Chris Roberts (Orphan Black, Frontier), will shoot in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, and debut on Canada’s Global network in 2023. There’s no word on casting, but the eight-episode drama will offer a modern take on the Robin Hood legend.

The plot centers on a fearless young woman, Robyn Loxley, whose masked hip-hop band, The Hood — from Sherwood Towers, a cluster of rental high-rises in a working-class corner of New Nottingham — learns to fight for what’s right and hold those in power to account by using their greed against them to help their community.

“This is the perfect time to modernize Robin Hood. We are currently living in the gilded age 2.0, where billionaires have way too much and the poor have far too little. We need someone to fight for justice! In the city of New Nottingham at the corner of Sherwood and Forest lives Robyn Hood and her friends. They have a plan… to rob from the rich and give to the poor,” Director X said in a statement.

Robyn Hood is produced by Boat Rocker in association with Corus Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Director X, Roberts, Kerry Appleyard, Jill Green and Luti Fagbenle, with Boat Rocker Rights handling distribution.