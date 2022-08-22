Skip to main content

‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max, Network Points to Amazon’s Devices

Thousands of HBO subscribers had trouble watching the 'Game of Thrones' prequel on HBO Max.

House of the Dragon
'House of the Dragon' Courtesy of HBO

House of the Dragon is already living up to its predecessor, Game of Thrones – Sunday’s series premiere has crashed an app to view the show.

HBO subscribers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to watch the highly anticipated fantasy drama’s premiere due to technical issues presumably caused by a flood of viewers. According to DownDetector.com, the crash impacted at least 3,000 viewers.

But an HBO spokesperson says the problem seems to be among viewers connecting via Amazon’s devices.

Related Stories

'House of the Dragon'
Lifestyle

Where to Watch 'House of the Dragon' Online

House of the Dragon Paddy Considine Sian Brooke
TV

'House of the Dragon' Director Explains That Horrifying Premiere Birth Scene

House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

And indeed, many of the complaints point to Amazon’s Fire device:

That the issue may be Fire TV is rather ironic as Amazon also makes the upcoming fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a show that many are positioning as Dragon’s big rival.

Similar HBO connection difficulties have happened before during the premieres of the latter seasons of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon chronicles the civil war that ripped apart Westeros nearly 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. For more insider behind-the-scenes details on House of the Dragon, see The Hollywood Reporter‘s recent deep-dive cover story: “Inside House of the Dragon.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad