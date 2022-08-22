‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Crashes HBO Max, Network Points to Amazon’s Devices

House of the Dragon is already living up to its predecessor, Game of Thrones – Sunday’s series premiere has crashed an app to view the show.

HBO subscribers took to Twitter to complain about not being able to watch the highly anticipated fantasy drama’s premiere due to technical issues presumably caused by a flood of viewers. According to DownDetector.com, the crash impacted at least 3,000 viewers.

But an HBO spokesperson says the problem seems to be among viewers connecting via Amazon’s devices.

“House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

And indeed, many of the complaints point to Amazon’s Fire device:

Would be even better if app didn't crash as soon as tried to watch it. Everything else on the app works fine but House of the Dragon. Watching on Amazon fire stick and have already reset multiple times — Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragons keeps crashing the HBO MAX app on Fire TV. Other shows don't crash the app. What is going on? I cleared cache, restarted, deleted/reloaded the app. Nothing works. — lgbeddow (@lgbeddow) August 22, 2022

That the issue may be Fire TV is rather ironic as Amazon also makes the upcoming fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a show that many are positioning as Dragon’s big rival.

Similar HBO connection difficulties have happened before during the premieres of the latter seasons of Game of Thrones.

Hi Leah, We're aware some users may be encountering issues at the moment. Please try closing the app and restarting to see if this helps. Reach back out right away if you still have trouble. Thanks! ^TW — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) August 22, 2022

House of the Dragon chronicles the civil war that ripped apart Westeros nearly 200 years before the events in Game of Thrones. For more insider behind-the-scenes details on House of the Dragon, see The Hollywood Reporter‘s recent deep-dive cover story: “Inside House of the Dragon.”