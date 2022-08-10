‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Details Years of Alleged Abuse by Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer’s exes, alleged victims and family members are speaking out against the actor in the new trailer for the Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer.

The more than three-minute look at the upcoming series chronicles the accusations of sexual assault, cannibalism fantasies, branding threats and more leveled against the actor.

“I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer,” says his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich. “In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect. This was amazing.”

But things quickly changed for Vucekovich, the same way they did for one of Hammer’s other exes, Julia Morrison.

“I haven’t really digested this one,” Morrison begins, before reading aloud a message allegedly from Hammer that said, “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they would fuck strangers for me.”

The trailer suggests Hammer would flood women with compliments — including how they were perfect for him and how they were made for him — before pushing their boundaries more and more.

Once Vucekovich came forward, multiple women followed suit, bringing to light years of alleged abuse at the hands of Hammer.

The three-part docuseries also includes exclusive interviews with the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, who says that violence and abuse run generations deep in their family.

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family. With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever,” Discovery’s Jason Sarlanis said in a statement.

He continues, “This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

House of Hammer hits Discovery+ on Sept. 2.