‘House of Kardashian’ Doc Series With Caitlyn Jenner Coming to Comcast’s Sky

For those who can never get enough of the Kardashians and Caitlyn Jenner, Comcast’s European pay-TV giant Sky has something in the works: a three-part documentary series called House of Kardashian, which it says will be “exploring one of the world’s most powerful families – the Kardashian-Jenners.”

Produced by Fremantle’s 72 Films, the series “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet,” Sky said. “No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians. To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others, they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.”

The show promises “bold, entertaining story-telling” and “exclusive, unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner.”

“Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family’s grip on popular culture and influence on society,” said Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual at Sky. “The story behind how these women redefined the word ‘dynasty,’ all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves.

Added Clare Cameron, executive producer, 72 Films: “As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners – arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood. Through our interviews with those who have been in the family’s orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive.”

Fremantle is handling the international distribution of the documentary series, excluding the U.S.