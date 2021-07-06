‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Adds Two More Cast Members

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel has added two more cast members, and the official description of their roles suggests some new information about the timeline of the eagerly anticipated fantasy series.

House of the Dragon has cast Milly Alcock (Reckoning, The Gloaming) as a younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Described as “the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.” The grown up version of the character is played by Emma D’Arcy in the show.

The series has also cast Emily Carey (Casualty) as a younger version of Alicent Hightower, “the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.” Fun fact: Carey also played young Diana in 2017’s Wonder Woman. The grown up version of the character is played by Olivia Cooke in the show.

Since the roles are listed as recurring, it suggests the show might regularly have flashbacks to an earlier time period than previously realized. If so, the narrative device is a bit unique in the world of GoT, as the flagship show only used flashbacks a handful of times throughout its eight-season run.

Here are all the previously announced castmembers and the official description of their roles:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake,” Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters’ and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted…but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

House of the Dragon is from creator, George R.R. Martin, co-creator Ryan Condal and co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik. The series premieres in 2022.