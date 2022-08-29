TV Ratings: ‘House of the Dragon’ Passes 10M Viewers for Episode 2

HBO’s House of the Dragon followed its record-setting premiere by pulling in an even bigger audience for episode two.

Sunday’s installment of the Game of Thrones prequel drew 10.2 million viewers across all platforms, according to a combination of Nielsen and HBO internal data. That’s a 2 percent increase from the Aug. 21 series premiere, which came in just under 10 million.

HBO also says that the series premiere has grown to almost 25 million viewers across platforms in the week since it premiered. House of the Dragon is on its way to posting audience figures similar to the latter part of Game of Thrones: Over the length of their runs, the final three seasons averaged 25.7 million, 32.8 million and 44.2 million viewers, per HBO.

The premium cable outlet has already renewed House of the Dragon for a second season.

HBO doesn’t break down its cumulative audience figure by platform, and final Nielsen ratings for Sunday — which will tell the size of the on-air portion of that viewership — won’t be released until Tuesday morning. The series debut averaged 2.17 million viewers for its first on-air run — about 22 percent of the first-night total — with the rest coming from streaming and replays on the HBO cable channel.