TV Ratings: ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Scores Big

The season finale of House of the Dragon brought in a big audience for HBO on Sunday.

The Game of Thrones prequel ended its first season with 9.3 million viewers across all platforms, down a bit from its early episodes but still the first-night showing for an HBO season or series finale since GOT’s series ender in May 2019.

Since its Aug. 21 premiere, according to HBO, the series has averaged a massive 29 million viewers per episode — higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones. The first-night, all-platform audience for HotD has hovered in the 9 million-9.5 million range over the course of its 10-episode season.

A breakdown of where viewers watched wasn’t immediately available. Prior to Sunday, House of the Dragon averaged about 1.87 million on-air viewers for its first Sunday night showings, which accounts for about 20 percent of the total night-one tally; the rest comes from streaming on HBO Max and on-air replays.

“We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time,” said HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys in a statement. “Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

Sunday’s finale featured an anticipated showdown between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) — an event that, as depicted in author George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, leads to the Targaryen Civil War.

Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik served as co-showrunners for season one of House of the Dragon. Sapochnik departed the show after the season wrapped production, and Condal will take on showrunning duties solo for season two. Game of Thrones and The Sopranos veteran Alan Taylor joined as an executive producer and will direct several episodes in the second installment.

Complete ratings for Sunday, including the on-air total for House of the Dragon, will be available Tuesday morning.