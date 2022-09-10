Kit Harington Praises ‘House of the Dragon’ for Being “Its Own Thing”

Kit Harington is offering his assessment of the new Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada from Toronto International Film Festival, where the actor is promoting his film Baby Ruby, he weighed in on the new HBO project that has so far aired three episodes.

Harington, known for playing Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, shared that he is indeed watching House of the Dragon, which counts Miguel Sapochnik, who worked as a director on Thrones, as the season one co-showrunner. (HBO recently announced that Sapochnik will not return for season two.)

“I’m really enjoying it,” Harington said. “My friend Miguel showrun it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job.”

The Eternals actor continued, “It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

It shouldn’t be a major surprise that Harington still has Westeros on the mind. In June, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that a sequel set after the events of Game of Thrones was in early development at HBO, with Harington attached to reprise his role as Jon Snow.

In his House of the Dragon review, THR chief television critic Daniel Fienberg wrote, in part, that the show “feels reverse-engineered to give devoted Game of Thrones fans a facsimile of what they liked about the original series.” He added, “It’s disconcerting to see House of the Dragon becoming less distinctive and more beholden to Game of Thrones as it goes along, when it ought to be the opposite.”