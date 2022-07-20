‘House of the Dragon’: Official Trailer Released for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO has released its official trailer for its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

Below is the first full look at the new show, which chronicles a civil war that ripped apart Westeros 150 years before the events in the original series and stars Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine.

The release comes ahead of Dragon‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday which marks the return of the franchise to the fan event for the first time since 2019.

The trailer also comes in the wake of this week’s Hollywood Reporter deep-dive cover story: “Inside House of the Dragon.” The story chronicles HBO’s internal struggle to figure out how to follow up its biggest hit of all time. It also goes behind the scenes of Dragon with interviews with the show’s cast, showrunners and author George R.R. Martin as they wrestled with how to pull off the ambitious series, tackle lingering controversies from the Game of Thrones and plot the franchise’s future. The story starts with Part 1 and then continues with Part 2.

House of the Dragon comes from co-creators and showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Finch) and is based on Martin’s book Fire & Blood.

Dragon stars Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, D’Arcy (Wanderlust) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The series premieres Aug. 21.