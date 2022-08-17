This Week in TV: ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘She-Hulk’

Late August is typically the dog days for TV premieres, and indeed it’s a relatively light week for series and season debuts. What the Aug. 17-23 period lacks in quantity, however, it makes up for by having two of the more anticipated shows of the year so far in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest Marvel show on Disney+.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

It’s been three-plus years since Game of Thrones ended (with no small amount of griping from fans) — and more than that since HBO began looking for ways to turn its biggest series ever into a franchise. After working on several ideas and shooting a Naomi Watts-led pilot that didn’t go forward, the end result is House of the Dragon.

The prequel is set 200 years before Game of Thrones and is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, a history of House Targaryen in Westeros. The show will chronicle the events leading to the ruling family’s downfall and all the intrigue, battles and dragons involved in it. Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint head the cast. It premieres at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Also on cable …

The second — and last — season of Kevin Can F**k Himself debuts at 9 p.m. Monday on AMC, following up on the events of season one when Allison’s (Annie Murphy) two worlds — one filmed like a multi-camera sitcom and other a gritty drama — started to bleed into one another.

On streaming …

New: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is arguably the most straightforwardly comedic of Marvel’s Disney+ shows, blending elements of workplace shows (the “attorney” part), buddy- and romantic comedies and, obviously, superhero stuff. Tatiana Maslany stars as the title character, aka Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) who discovers, to her chagrin, that she hulks out too. It premieres Thursday and will release episodes weekly.

Also: Junior Baking Show — a kid-centered spinoff of The Great British Baking Show — makes its stateside debut Wednesday on Netflix. Selena Gomez continues to cook in season four of Selena + Chef (Thursday, HBO Max). British thriller The Undeclared War (Thursday, Peacock) follows intelligence agents involved in cyber warfare. Sharon Horgan stars in and created Bad Sisters (Friday, Apple TV+), about siblings who band together to off an abusive husband. Season three of fashion competition Making the Cut premieres Friday on Prime Video. Echoes (Friday, Netflix) has Michelle Monaghan playing twins who regularly swap lives, until one of them goes missing. Raising Hope stars Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt reunite for Sprung (Friday, Freevee), a comedy from Hope and My Name Is Earl creator Greg Garcia.

On broadcast …

A light premiere week on the networks features Cinderella: The Reunion (8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC), marking 25 years since the Whitney Houston and Brandy-led production of Cinderella.