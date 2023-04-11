‘House of the Dragon’ Starts Production on Season 2, Teases Epic Battle

Filming on the second season of House of the Dragon is underway.

The HBO fantasy hit has re-started production at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

“House of the Dragon has returned,” said showrunner Ryan Condal in a statement. “We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

That “new talent” includes the addition of executive producer and Emmy-winning director Alan Taylor, whose work on Game of Thrones was pivotal to helping establish the directorial tone of the series. Taylor recently made the pilot for AMC’s acclaimed Interview with the Vampire series. Taylor was brought on board after the first season’s co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik stepped down from the series.

There is no release date for the second season, but the show is likely to return in 2024.

According to HBO, the debut season averaged at least 29 million viewers per episode — higher than all but the final two seasons of Game of Thrones.

Based on executive producer George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The season two cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

The production is also touting its on-set shadowing and mentorship program for production trainees, dubbed the WBD Access Directors Shadows. Two emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, will have their chance to hone their skills and learn from one of the finest crews in the industry.