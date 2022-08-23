‘House of the Dragon’ Becomes Sky’s Biggest U.S. Drama Launch in U.K., Beating ‘Game of Thrones’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The first episode of House of the Dragon pulled in record viewers for Comcast’s pay-TV giant Sky in the U.K.
In figures seen by The Hollywood Reporter, 1.39 million tuned in to watch the opener for HBO’s big-budget Game of Thrones prequel, set 200 years before the previous series. With 394,000 attributed to the 9 p.m. prime time linear broadcast, almost 1 million either stayed up to watch at 2 a.m. local time — when it first landed on the platform — or downloaded and watched later in the day.
Those ratings make House of the Dragon the biggest drama launch on Sky’s premium Sky Atlantic channel, overtaking the launch of Game of Thrones, and the biggest U.S. drama launch ever on Sky. However, the audience is expected to soar significantly higher once final consolidated figures for the first episode have been taken into account in 10 days time.
“Viewing over the last 24 hours for House of the Dragon across Sky and NOW has been as epic as the show itself,” said Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett. “The response has already been phenomenal — and we’re confident the figures will grow significantly once all on demand figures consolidate and we have the total picture of viewing.”
Over in the U.S., House of the Dragon has already smashed HBO’s records, drawing nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms and becoming the biggest series premiere in HBO’s history.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
YouTube Originals
Google, YouTube Originals Team With The Black List on Black Voices Creator Fellowship for TV Writers
-
Behind The Screen
‘Ted Lasso’ Editors Tease Season 3, Upcoming Character Arcs in ‘Behind the Screen’
-
-
The Fien Print
‘The Patient’ Review: Steve Carell Delivers His Best Dramatic Turn in FX/Hulu Serial Killer Drama
-