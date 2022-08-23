‘House of the Dragon’ Becomes Sky’s Biggest U.S. Drama Launch in U.K., Beating ‘Game of Thrones’

The first episode of House of the Dragon pulled in record viewers for Comcast’s pay-TV giant Sky in the U.K.

In figures seen by The Hollywood Reporter, 1.39 million tuned in to watch the opener for HBO’s big-budget Game of Thrones prequel, set 200 years before the previous series. With 394,000 attributed to the 9 p.m. prime time linear broadcast, almost 1 million either stayed up to watch at 2 a.m. local time — when it first landed on the platform — or downloaded and watched later in the day.

Those ratings make House of the Dragon the biggest drama launch on Sky’s premium Sky Atlantic channel, overtaking the launch of Game of Thrones, and the biggest U.S. drama launch ever on Sky. However, the audience is expected to soar significantly higher once final consolidated figures for the first episode have been taken into account in 10 days time.

“Viewing over the last 24 hours for House of the Dragon across Sky and NOW has been as epic as the show itself,” said Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett. “The response has already been phenomenal — and we’re confident the figures will grow significantly once all on demand figures consolidate and we have the total picture of viewing.”

Over in the U.S., House of the Dragon has already smashed HBO’s records, drawing nearly 10 million viewers across all platforms and becoming the biggest series premiere in HBO’s history.