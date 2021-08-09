‘Housebroken’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox is showing early confidence in Housebroken.

The network has handed out an early second season renewal for the animated comedy from creators Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall. The news comes as the series featuring the voices of DuVall, Kudrow and Sharon Horgan, returns Aug. 9 for the second half of its first season.

Housebroken originally launched May 31 and ran for seven episodes before Fox put the series on a hiatus after its July 19 episode as the series paused during the Olympics. The series from 20th Television has three more episodes remaining in its first-season run. Animated shows take longer to produce than scripted originals, which is why early renewals are often the case in the genre.

Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment, which Fox purchased a few years ago.

Fox noted that the series doubles its same-day viewership and delivers 2.2 million multiplatform viewers. The network says it’s also the second most-streamed rookie animated show on Hulu and Fox Now.

“Housebroken has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of Housebroken’s incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital and FOX look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

Housebroken is part of a growing roster of animated comedies at Fox, joining Disney-owned The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers. The network has been aggressively ramping up its animated originals as it looks to own more of its content. Fox co-produces animated series Duncanville, The Great North and fully owns Housebroken.