How HBO Max Fortified Its DC Comics TV Roster

HBO Max has bolstered its DC Comics TV roster.

The WarnerMedia-backed platform used its second annual DC FanDome event to fortify its lineup of DC dramas, announcing early fourth-season renewals for Titans and Doom Patrol and officially become the new home of former Epix series Pennyworth.

Both Doom Patrol and Titans originated on niche streamer DC Universe, which is no longer producing originals and is now exclusively a hub for comic book titles. MGM-backed Epix licensed the first two seasons of Pennyworth, a prequel about the early days of Batman’s famous butler. Word first leaked about the Pennyworth move in May, when HBO Max offered to take over the drama starring Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge. In addition to having the third season of Pennyworth as an original, HBO Max will also be the streaming home for the first two seasons of the drama from showrunner Bruno Heller. Epix, sources say, will have the option to pay a reduced licensing fee for the series should the Michael Wright-led premium cable network opt to air it on a linear platform.

The move extends the year-old streamer’s roster of DC Comics originals as HBO Max is also the streaming home of The CW originals including Batwoman and Superman & Lois. Both of those shows, like Titans and Doom Patrol, are produced by Greg Berlanti as part of his rich overall TV deal with Warners. Berlanti is also building out a roster of big-budget DC scripted originals (Green Lantern) that are unlikely to be connected to the universe that launched on The CW with Arrow or the world of Titans and Doom Patrol. Berlanti helped launch DC Universe with a world of connected series exclusively for the platform before Warners brass opted to move them to HBO Max as corporate parent WarnerMedia shifted scripted resources to bulk up its top priority.

Beyond the large number of Berlanti-produced DC shows that live and are in the works at HBO Max, the platform will also be home to a Justice League Dark universe that is being overseen by J.J. Abrams, who has his own rich pact with DC corporate parent WarnerMedia.

The new season of Pennyworth will air at a date to be determined in early 2022. Doom Patrol‘s second season wraps Nov. 11. The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer and Diane Guerrero. Jeremy Carver (Supernatural) serves as showrunner. Titans wraps its third season Oct. 21. Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop and Teagan Croft star in the drama from showrunner Greg Walker.