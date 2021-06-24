‘How I Met Your Father’ Welcomes Back Key Member of ‘Mother’ Team (Exclusive)

A key member of the How I Met Your Mother creative team is returning for the Hulu update.

Emmy-nominated director Pam Fryman has boarded How I Met Your Father and will helm the pilot episode and exec produce the 10-episode comedy starring Hilary Duff.

Fryman earned an Emmy nomination for her work helming the original CBS multicamera comedy in 2011 and was recognized last year for her efforts behind the camera on ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. Fryman directed 196 installments of How I Met Your Mother‘s entire 208-episode run, earning her a rightful “legendary” status with the series.

How I Met Your Father was picked up straight to series in April with a 10-episode order. Duff toplines the comedy from 20th Television and original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger set as showrunners.

“My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end,” Fryman said. “I’m so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I’ve been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth and Hilary from afar — and am thrilled to now get a front row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this.”

Aptaker and Berger are showrunners on HIMYF, expanding their relationship with Hulu where they serve in the same capacity on the streamer’s Love, Simon offshoot, Love, Victor. The series launched its second season earlier this month and is awaiting word on a third.

“We’d heard so many wonderful things about Pam Fryman over the years without ever crossing paths that we started to wonder if she was real. Turns out, not only is she real, she’s just as tremendously talented and kind as everyone says. We feel so lucky to have Pam onboard and can’t wait to bring How I Met Your Father to life together.”

HIMYF has been coming together quickly since it was picked up in April. Chris Lowell (Enlisted) was cast this month to play one of Duff’s friends in the series, which was also created by Aptaker and Berger. Additional castings are expected to be announced imminently, though a premiere timeframe has yet to be determined.

“Pam Fryman is the kind of talent and human being you wish everyone could get a chance to work with — but then again, you also kinda want her all to yourself,” Bays and Thomas said in a joint statement Thursday. “Having Pam as part of this extension of the HIMY-verse, by way of Isaac and Elizabeth, is the perfect combination of both! We couldn’t imagine embarking on this next chapter without her.”

In addition to her body of work on HIMYM, Fryman’s credits include helming episodes of Frasier, Friends, King of Queens, Just Shoot Me and Two and a Half Men. She most recently directed Carol’s Second Act, One Day at a Time and Call Your Mother. She’s directed more than 500 episodes of TV since breaking into the business as an intern on The Mike Douglas Show. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Holmes Weinberg.

HIMYF is set in the near future and revolves around Sophie (Duff), who is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that goes back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.