How ‘The Diplomat’ (and Keri Russell) Make Foreign Service Thrilling

Welcome to the 210th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

1. Headlines

The Duffer brothers, Michelle Yeoh and Star Trek, ABC’s Will Trent, Apple’s scripted cancellations, as well as Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen (yes, really!) lead the week’s top TV industry headlines.

2. No Trial of the Century

THR media and business writer Alex Weprin joins the show to discuss the Fox and Dominion Voting Systems settlement and what’s next.

3. More reboots

It’s time for a sparkle party as Lionsgate is bringing Twilight to TV and Paramount takes another shot at Galaxy Quest.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Debora Cahn joins us this week for a deep dive into her new Netflix series, The Diplomat. The discussion ranges from how the series wooed The Americans alum Keri Russell back to TV, Cahn’s interest in foreign policy and her work on Homeland and The West Wing, as well as what to make of that finale.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on The Diplomat, Mrs. Davis, Dead Ringers and Dear Mama.

