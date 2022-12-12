Golden Globe Nominations: How to Watch

The nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards are being announced Monday morning.

Comedic father-daughter duo George Lopez and Mayan Lopez will host the announcement in a ceremony starting at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 a.m. ET and airing on NBC’s Today.

Five nominees will be presented for each of the 27 award categories, from best motion picture (drama and musical or comedy) to the best television series (drama and musical or comedy). Four new television category awards were also introduced this year, including best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series; best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama television series; best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television; and best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television.

The awards ceremony is set to return live after one year off the air amid a scandal with the Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. As a result, HFPA underwent an overhaul, a new voting class was added, and its previous PR firm, Sunshine Sachs, parted ways with the organization.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The broadcast will air live across the nation at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and its streaming service Peacock from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

For the latest Golden Globe news, analysis, features and more, follow The Hollywood Reporter’s awards hub.