John Wilson Crafts an Ode to TV in Final ‘How To’ Trailer

In the trailer for the final season of HBO’s How To with John Wilson, the eponymous host of the comedy documentary series preps his audience for a farewell.

Wilson is signing off after this third season, and the trailer is crafted as an ode to television itself. “Hey, New York,” Wilson begins in his typical greeting. He then goes on to describe what a rough day in the city looks like with the light at the end of the tunnel being TV. “TV will always be there for you,” he says. “On your proudest day. Or in your darkest hour. That glowing box will be there waiting for you.”

But Wilson also wants you to know that the solace will be short lived. “And when you make it all the way to that final episode, don’t be sad that it’s over, just be glad that you felt anything at all,” he says.

His monologue, as usual, is accompanied by the gloriously strange images he captures, which include a pigeon with a noodle on its back, a man looking forlorn in a hot dog costume, and a cat with a tie.

The logline for season three says the filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” continues his “heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics. Building upon season two, the episodes take unexpected turns, as John navigates a new set of topics including; how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears.”

Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking executive producer.

The Emmy-nominated critically acclaimed series signs off with its final six episodes, releasing weekly on HBO and Max, when How To with John Wilson premieres July 28 at 11 p.m. ET.