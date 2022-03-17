‘Squid Game’ Star Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuaron’s AppleTV+ Thriller

Jung Ho-yeon with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Squid Game breakout Hoyeon has signed on to her next series, joining writer-director Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming thriller Disclaimer.

The South Korean model turned actress (who has previously gone by Jung Ho-yeon, sometimes Westernized as HoYeon Jung, is now going by only Hoyeon) is joining stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee in the series.

The 27-year-old Hoyeon played North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok in the dystopian Netflix limited series Squid Game and last month won the SAG Award for female actor in a drama series. She was previously a runner-up on Korea’s Next Top Model, which launched her modeling career, and she was recently announced as Louis Vuitton’s new global Maison Ambassador.

Based on the novel by Renee Knight, Disclaimer stars Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a “successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.”

Hoyeon plays Kim, who is described as “ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please. … Kim knows that working for Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.”

The series is the first project from the streamer’s exclusive multiyear deal with Cuarón. It’s also the first time the Oscar winner has written and directed all episodes of an original series. He also serves as producer on the upcoming movie Raymond and Ray, which premieres this fall on Apple TV+.