Hugh Grant Has Awkward 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Interview With Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham’s interview on the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet surely won’t be remembered as a memorable or heartfelt one.

During ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars ahead of the ceremony Sunday, the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves actor appeared not amused by the model and co-host’s questions, but rather indifferent by the interaction.

Instead of trying to explain the awkward interview, read for yourself:

GRAHAM: Hugh Grant, you are a veteran of the Oscars and you’ve been here a few times. What’s your favorite thing about coming to the Oscars?

GRANT: Uh, well, it’s fascinating. … The whole of humanity is here. It’s vanity fair.

GRAHAM: What are you most excited to see tonight? Are you excited to see anyone win? Your hopes up for anyone?

GRANT: No one in particular.

GRAHAM: Well, what are you wearing tonight then?

GRANT: Just my suit.

GRAHAM: Your suit? Who made it? You didn’t make it.

GRANT: My tailor.

GRAHAM: Shout out to the tailor. What does it feel like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film. I really loved it. I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?

GRANT: Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds.

GRAHAM: But still, you showed up and you had fun, right?

GRANT: Uh, almost.

At the end of the interview, Grant clearly looked a bit confused as he walked away with his eyebrows raised.

Later, while presenting the Oscar for best production design with Andie MacDowell, Hugh was all smiles, saying, “It is lovely” to be here.

“We’re actually here to do two things,” he continued. “The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie’s been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I’ve never used one a day in my life.” He went on to call MacDowell “still stunning,” and himself, “basically a scrotum.”

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday. See the complete winners list and view the star-studded Oscars red carpet arrivals.