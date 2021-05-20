Hugh Grant, Michael Sheen: U.K. Public Service TV Under “Severe Threat” From Streamers, Government

Hugh Grant, Michael Sheen, Steve Coogan, Armando Iannucci, Neil Gaiman and Salman Rushdie are among the big names who have signed an open letter warning of the “severe” threat to U.K. public service broadcasters, such as the BBC, from global streaming giants and the conservative British government, led by Boris Johnson.

The letter from campaign group British Broadcasting Challenge, has been signed by around 120 well-known public figures.

It argued that the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and ViacomCBS’ Channel 5 are “under severe threat – not only from the unregulated streaming services and ‘click-bait’ content of big tech companies, but also from government.”

For example, it noted that BBC funding “has been cut by 30 percent over the past 10 years … and faces more cuts in the next funding settlement.”

The letter also highlighted that the British public service broadcasting system is “unique in the world” and allow a focus on “quality, diversity, innovation, respectful debate, and trust, as well as pan-U.K. production and portrayal.” It added that the public service broadcasters are a “space for representative British talent, from music and the arts to drama, comedy and journalism.”

And it said: “These universal principles generate huge shared audience experiences, from natural history and dramas like Dr Who, The Salisbury Poisonings and Downton Abbey to entertainment like Masterchef and I’m A Celebrity. They bring the U.K. together and export the U.K. to the world through trusted news and the creation and distribution of formats infused with British sensibilities.”

The open letter concluded:

We take a different view. “We believe that this is the moment – in an era of misinformation and the ‘weaponized’ politicization of news and opinion – to build up our Great British public service broadcasters rather than diminish them; to stop short-sighted political and financial attacks; to provide a vision for the future that allows our public service broadcasting system to grow as a trusted, independent, network that is worthy of the U.K., its citizens and the world.”