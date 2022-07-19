Hugh Jackman to Lead Voice Cast of Hulu’s ‘Koala Man’

Hugh Jackman is entering the animated TV space.

The actor has been tapped to lead the voice cast of Hulu’s animated series Koala Man, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Michael Cusack.

Koala Man, which was ordered straight to series in March 2021, revolves around “middle-aged dad Kevin and his titular not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the town of Dapto. Though it may seem like any other Australian suburb, forces of evil both cosmic and man-made lie in wait to pounce on unsuspecting Daptonians. On a quest to clean up his hometown, and often roping his frustrated family into his adventures, Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

Jackman, who has voiced roles in animated features Flushed Away, Happy Feet and Missing Link, will bring the role of Big Greg to life. The character is known as the most well-liked man in Dapto and the head of the town council, who has only known success. Big Greg is Kevin’s direct supervisor, and makes him feel inadequate as a provider and a man. To add insult to injury, Daptonians constantly credit Big Greg for Koala Man’s work saving the town.

Cusack (Smiling Friends) voices the role of Kevin/Koala Man. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit (Detective Pikachu) serve as showrunners on the eight-episode series that also marks a reunion between Roiland and Cusack after the latter wrote and directed the 2018 Rick and Morty April Fool’s special Bushworld Adventures. 20th Television Animation is the studio on the show, which joins fellow Hulu animated originals including Roiland’s Solar Opposites, Hit-Monkey and the highly anticipated return of Futurama.

Michael Cowap also executive produces for Princess Bento. Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment.

Jackman’s credits also include the X-Men franchise and The Greatest Showman. He’s repped by WME, Lou Coulson Associates and Sloane Offer.