Hulu Acquires Sky’s British Paramedics Comedy ‘Bloods’

Hulu has bought exclusive U.S. rights to Bloods, the British paramedics comedy from Comcast-owned Sky.

The news comes alongside news that a 10-episode second season of the show — made by Roughcut TV (Stath Lets Flats, People Just Do Nothing) in association with Sky Studios — has been ordered, with Katherine Kelly and Nathan Foad joining the cast alongside main stars Samson Kayo, who plays Maleek, and Jane Horrocks, who portrays his colleague and over-friendly divorcee Wendy.

The Hulu deal — which includes the second season — will see the first season of Bloods become available in the U.S. on Dec. 9. It follows a swath of recent Sky comedies heading to U.S. streaming platforms, with Frayed landing on HBO Max and Code 404, Intelligence and Hitmen all streaming on Peacock.

“I’m so excited the Bloods team are back together again for this new bigger and bolder (season),” said Kayo. “With 10 episodes, there is going to be loads more laughs, friendship and fun for fans to enjoy.”

Added Horrocks: “I am very much looking forward to getting back to Bloods for (season) 2. The scripts are already banging, and Wendy is getting more naughty!”

Bloods was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s managing director of content, Jon Mountague, Sky Studios’ director of comedy and Tilusha Ghelani, commissioning editor for Sky Studios. Created by Kayo and Nathan Byron, the show is written by Byron and Paul Doolan (Trollied) and produced by Debbie Pisani (Flack). New writers include Patrica Alcock, Tasha Dhanraj and Tom Melia. The executive producers for Roughcut are Ash Atalla (The Office, The IT Crowd) and Alex Smith (Trollied). Bloods will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.