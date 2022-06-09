Hulu Adds Four Food Series As Part of Vox, Majordomo Deal

Hulu has added four new food-related series to its original programming slate.

The streamer announced the launch of Drag Me to Dinner, a drag queen dinner party competition created and executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka; Secret Chef, a show from executive producer David Chang in which chefs blindly rank each other’s food; Burning Men, a competition for regional pepper growers and Chefs vs. Wild, in which two world class chefs compete and cook in the wilderness.

This continues Hulu Originals partnership with Vox Media Studios and David Chang’s Majordomo Media. Vox Media Studios has a food programming deal with Hulu, which has already resulted in six series. Chang hosts the Hulu series The Next Thing You Eat and Eater’s Guide to the World, narrated by Maya Rudolph.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with David Chang, Majordomo, and Hulu with these brand new series that will leave Hulu’s audience hungry for more. With a mix of notable chefs, talent, and partners, these innovative series are a fresh take on culinary competitions,” said Chad Mumm, chief creative officer of Vox Media Studios.