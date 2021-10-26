Hulu Ups Ashley Chang, Beth Osisek to VP

Hulu has promoted a pair of executives to vice presidents.

Ashley Chang will serve as vp content development, drama, and Beth Osisek has been upped to vp original documentaries and limited series at the Disney-run streaming service. Chang reports to Hulu Originals head of drama Sasha Silver, and Osisek reports to Hulu Originals head of unscripted and documentaries Belisa Balaban.

“Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined,” said Silver. “She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues and creative partners. I’m thrilled that she continues to grow here and bring her talents to bear on some of our most beloved projects.”

Chang was previously director of drama for Hulu Originals, working on series including Love, Victor, Dopesick and the upcoming Conversations With Friends (based on Sally Rooney’s novel) and Washington Black from Selwyn Seyfu Hinds. She also serves as co-chair of Disney’s Creative Inclusion Council.

Osisek, a former journalist and producer at The Christian Science Monitor and ABC News, joined Hulu in 2019. Her work at the streamer includes Hillary, Taste the Nation and I Am Greta; she also co-executive produced the Netflix docuseries Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.

“I’ve admired Beth’s work as a producer for many years and it’s been my great pleasure to work with her at Hulu,” said Balaban. “She brings amazing firsthand experience to supporting our filmmakers and identifying stories our audiences will love.”