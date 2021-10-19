Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s ‘Candy’ Limited Series

Hulu’s limited series Candy, about an infamous 1980 murder case in Texas, has added Pablo Schreiber to its cast.

Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black, Paramount+’s Halo) will join Jessica Biel (who took over the title role from Elisabeth Moss) and Melanie Lynskey in the cast of the true-crime drama. He’ll play Alan Gore, a Silicon Prairie engineer, husband and father whose wife Betty (Lynskey) is mysteriously killed with an ax in their home.

Biel is playing Candy Montgomery, a woman who had a a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new Dallas suburbs. So why did she kill her friend from church with an ax?

Candy is one of two series about the Montgomery-Gore case currently in the works: Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe are set to play the two women in Love and Death at HBO Max.

Hulu’s series comes Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Disney’s 20th Television. Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot and is executive producing with Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund (through their Eat the Cat company); Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean; and pilot director Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, Mad Men). Jim Atkinson and John Bloom are consulting producers.

Schreiber stars as Master Chief in the Paramount+ (formerly Showtime) adaptation of the mega-selling Halo video game franchise. Filming on the the season has wrapped, and it’s due to premiere in 2022 after a years-long development and production process that has featured multiple showrunners and directors. He earned an Emmy nomination for Netflix’s Orange is the New Black; other recent credits include Apple’s Defending Jacob, American Gods at Starz and feature First Man. Schreiber is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Karl Austen.