Timothy Simons Joins Hulu’s True-Crime Drama ‘Candy’

Hulu has rounded out the core cast of its limited series Candy, about an infamous murder case in Texas.

Veep alum Timothy Simons has joined the drama from Universal Studio Group’s UCP and Disney’s 20th Television. He’ll play Pat Montgomery, the husband of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel). Melanie Lynskey and Pablo Schreiber also star as Betty and Alan Gore, the other couple at the center of the story.

Candy centers on Biel’s character, a woman in 1980 Texas seemingly had it all — a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new Dallas suburbs. So why did she kill her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an ax?

Simons’ Pat Montgomery is a brilliant engineer and loving father and husband to Candy. But the events on the morning of Friday, June 13, 1980, rattle his perfect life to the core.

Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot for Candy. She executive produces with Nick Antosca (The Act) and Alex Hedlund (via their Eat the Cat banner; Biel and Michelle Purple of Iron Ocean; and pilot director Michael Uppendahl (Fargo, Mad Men). Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, writers of a Texas Monthly article and a book about the case, are consulting producers.

Candy is one of two series about the Montgomery-Gore case in the works. HBO Max’s Love and Death will star Elizabeth Olsen, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit and Jesse Plemons as the two couples.

In addition to Veep, Simons’ credits include Hulu’s Looking for Alaska, Inherent Vice and the upcoming Disney+ movie Home Sweet Home Alone. He is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.