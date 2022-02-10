Hulu’s Chippendales Series Adds Andrew Rannells

Hulu’s limited series Immigrant continues to add to its cast.

Andrew Rannells has joined the show about the Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of the Chippendales male strip revue. Kumail Nanjiani is playing Banerjee, and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) and Annaleigh Ashford (B Positive) also star.

Immigrant tells the “insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per Hulu’s logline. Rannells (Black Monday, Girls5Eva) will recur as a rich kid investor in Chippendales New York and the love interest of Nick De Noia (Bartlett), who fueled Chippendales’ transition from seedy West L.A. strip club to worldwide sensation.

The show represents a reunion for Rannells and co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who worked together on HBO’s Girls from 2012-17.

Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy) created Immigrant and will serve as co-showrunner alongside Konner. They executive produce with Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Matt Shakman (who’s also directing), Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver and Rajiv Joseph, who will write on the series along with Mehar Sethi. Jacqui Rivera is a co-EP and Annie Wyman co-produces. Disney’s 20th Television is the studio.

Rannells is coming off Showtime’s Black Monday, which was canceled after its third season. He recurs on Peacock’s Girls5Eva and is part of the voice cast on animated series Invincible at Amazon’s Prime Video and Big Mouth at Netflix.