Hulu’s Chris Estrada Comedy ‘This Fool’ Renewed

Time to rejoice, fools!

Nearly three months after its debut, Hulu has handed out a second-season renewal for its Chris Estrada-led comedy series This Fool. Season two of the ABC Signature-produced comedy set in South Central L.A. will consist of another round of 10 episodes.

Since its binge-drop premiere, This Fool has been a critical darling. Written and exec produced by star Estrada, the comedy currently has an impressive 100 percent rating among critics and 91 percent score with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.

The series revolves around Julio Lopez (Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home who finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Frankie Quiñones co-stars as Julio’s cousin, Luis, an ex-gang member who moves in with the Lopez family after his release from prison.

In addition to Estrada, exec producers include Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen.

The renewal for This Fool caps a strong year in scripted comedy originals at Hulu that has included 17 Emmy nominations for Only Murders in the Building, plus pickups for The Great and How I Met Your Father. Next up in 2023 are debuts of The Other Black Girl and History of the World Part II.