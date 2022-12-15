Dan Levy Animated Comedy Lands Hulu Series Order

Dan Levy’s next TV project has found a home at Hulu.

The Disney-run streamer has given a series order to Standing By, an animated comedy about guardian angels co-created by Levy and Ally Pankiw (The Great, Feel Good), who worked with Levy on the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek. Danielle Uhlarik (Hulu’s Solar Opposites) will serve as showrunner on the series, which comes from Disney’s 20th Television Animation. Bento Box Entertainment is the animation studio.

Levy also heads the voice cast for the series. David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley also star.

“Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment, and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels,” Levy and Pankiw said in a statement. “We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors.”

In development for more than a year, Standing By came under Levy’s previous overall deal with ABC Signature, which he signed in 2019 as Schitt’s Creek was nearing the end of its lauded run on the CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S. (Hulu, incidentally, now has the streaming rights to the show.) That deal ended earlier this year, and Levy is now at Netflix, where he has a film and TV deal.

Levy will executive produce via his Not a Real Production Company banner. Pankiw and Uhlarik also exec produce.

Levy and Not a Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, 42West and Morris Yorn. Pankiw is repped by WME, Partizan and Hirsch Wallerstein, and Uhlarik by Artists First, UTA and Sloane Offer.