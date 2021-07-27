Hulu Adds Dane Joseph to Unscripted Team

Hulu is expanding the executive team for its unscripted programming with the addition of Dane Joseph.

A former MTV Entertainment executive, producer and casting director, Joseph will be director unscripted series at the Disney-run streamer, charged with helping grow its roster of nonfiction shows. He’ll report to Belisa Balaban, head of unscripted and documentaries at Hulu Originals.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Dane to Hulu as we expand our offering of unscripted original series,” said Balaban. “He has great creative instincts, as well as the skill, relationships and experience to execute at the highest level.”

Said Joseph, “I am grateful to Belisa and Rob Mills for welcoming me aboard and entrusting me to deliver the highest quality unscripted programming for the Hulu audience. This is an incredible opportunity and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the unscripted team.”

Joseph’s hiring comes as Hulu is making efforts to grow its unscripted footprint, having made deals with the Kardashians and TikTok stars the D’Amelio family for docuseries. The company also has a deal with chef David Chang‘s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to produce several food-focused series.

Joseph was most recently vp development for MTV Entertainment Group, where he helped launch true crime programming at VH1 with Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly and the upcoming My True Crime Story. He also worked on shows including My Celebrity Dream Wedding and True Life: First Time First Responders.

Prior to that, he worked at production company Hot Snakes Media, creating Your Husband Is Cheating on Us for Bravo and working in development and casting on shows including TLC’s Breaking Amish and Return to Amish and Lifetime’s The Sisterhood.