Hulu Takes Hugo Weaving Drama ‘Love Me’ for U.S.

Hulu has snatched up U.S. rights for the Australian drama series Love Me, featuring The Matrix star Hugo Weaving, in a deal with DCD Rights, the companies unveiled on Monday.

Hulu will premiere all episodes of the six-part drama series on Friday, April 1.

Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Australia for the Foxtel Group, the romantic drama is an adaptation of hit Swedish series Älska mig. It follows the impact a sudden death has on three generations of a well-to-do family. Bojana Novakovic (Birds of Prey), William Lodder (Wakefield), Sarah Peirse (Sweet Tooth) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist) co-star.

The Australian series was written by Alison Bell, Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford and directed by Emma Freeman (Stateless).

“Love Me is truly a drama for our time,” said DCD Rights head Nicky Davies Williams. “We’re delighted this emotional and life-affirming series has found an excellent home on Hulu.”

“Love Me has resonated extremely well with audiences across Australia, and we’re excited for the international market to get a taste of this wonderful series, starting with Hulu, who are such a powerhouse in strong, character-driven drama,” said Michael Brooks, managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia.

Hulu has had success with Australia-set series in the past, including the cult hit Please Like Me, starring Josh Thomas and Hannah Gadsby, and the Jane Campion-directed drama series Top of the Lake, the second season of which shot down under.