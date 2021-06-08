Hulu’s Jordan Helman Promoted to Head of Scripted Originals (Exclusive)

Hulu is promoting from within for its next head of originals.

Longtime drama head Jordan Helman has been upped to oversee scripted content for the Disney-backed streamer. The exec will fill the void created by Beatrice Springborn, who departed last year to serve as president of Universal Content Productions.

Helman has served as head of drama at Hulu since joining the streamer in 2015. Under his purview, he has developed series including Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale, The Act and Castle Rock, limited series Catch-22, and recent breakouts The Act, The Great and the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers, Dopesick, The Girl From Plainville and several others.

“Jordan has been a key member of the Hulu Originals team and vital to our aggressive push into premium original content since he joined. He and his team have been responsible for our commercial and award-winning success,” said ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals president Craig Erwich, to whom Helman will report. “Jordan’s outstanding creative instincts, proven leadership, strategic thinking and deep passion for stories and storytellers will usher in this next phase of Hulu Originals programming.”

With Helman’s promotion, Hulu has yet to name an exec to take over as head of drama. Billy Rosenberg will continue to serve as vp comedy development and will now report in to Helman.

Before joining Hulu, Helman was vp scripted at SundanceTV, where he launched the cabler’s L.A.-based scripted operations in 2012 and worked as its lone West Coast creative exec. During his tenure there, he developed Golden Globe winner Top of the Lake, Peabody winner Rectify as well as Emmy winner The Honorable Woman and Hap and Leonard.

“The last six years at Hulu have been a true labor of love, as I’ve had the privilege of working with artists and executives who inspire me on a daily basis,” Helman said. “Hulu is more than just my home; it’s a place where creators can produce their very best work with the support of our unmatched content team and the far reach of The Walt Disney Company. I’m thrilled to be given this incredible opportunity and deeply grateful for the votes of confidence from Dana Walden and Craig Erwich.”

As head of originals, Helman will oversee drama, comedy, animation, limited series and international co-productions as well as the streamer’s current slate that boasts hits including Ramy, Pen15, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Love, Victor, The Handmaid’s Tale, and forthcoming series Pam & Tommy, Conversations With Friends, The Dropout and more.

Springborn exited Hulu for UCP in November following a six-year run as head of originals.