Mel Brooks‘ ’History of the World, Part II’ Unveils Trailer, Star-Studded Guest Cast

Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz in 'History of the World, Part II'

Four decades after Mel Brooks recounted the History of the World, Part I, a sequel is on its way.

Hulu has released a trailer (watch it below) for History of the World, Part II, an eight-episode sketch series that will take a tour through the past with Brooks’ distinct comic sensibility. The 96-year-old stars in the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes and Ike Barinholtz; all four are also writers and executive producers along with David Stassen (The Mindy Project, Central Intelligence).

The series, which will run over four consecutive days beginning March 6, also has a huge and star-studded guest cast. Among those making appearances are (deep breath): Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden , Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts and Tyler James Williams.

The trailer showcases historical figures including Jesus, Noah, Harriet Tubman, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo, among others.

Searchlight Television and 20th Television are producing History of the World, Part II. Brooks, Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz and Stassen executive produce along with Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith. Alice Mathias, Stassen, Kroll and Lance Bangs direct.

Watch the trailer below.