Harvey Keitel Among 5 Actors Boarding Hulu’s Mike Tyson Series (Exclusive)

Hulu’s limited series about Mike Tyson, Iron Mike, is rounding out its cast.

The eight-episode series, which stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as the former heavyweight champion, has added Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Grace Zabriskie, Olunike Adeliyi and TJ Atoms to its cast. All will have recurring roles in the drama, which is currently in production.

Oscar nominee Keitel (Pulp Fiction, The Irishman) will play Cus D’Amato, Tyson’s first trainer, mentor and eventually adoptive father. Harrier (Netflix’s Hollywood) will play Robin Givens, the actress and Tyson’s first wife who is beautiful and outspoken.

Zabriskie (Twin Peaks, Big Love) plays Camille D’Amato, Cus’ wife who considers Mike a son — and is shocked when Robin confronts her about Mike paying her mortgage. Adeliyi (Workin’ Moms, The Expanse) will play Lorna Mae, Mike’s mother, who’s been hardened by a system designed to keep her down. Atoms (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) plays Barkim, a thief and early friend of Mike’s who recognizes the young boxer’s talent.

Iron Mike comes from Disney’s 20th Television and the team behind I, Tonya — screenwriter Steven Rogers, director Craig Gillespie and star/producer Margot Robbie. Karin Gist (Our Kind of People, Mixed-ish) will serve as showrunner. Tyson himself has criticized the series, saying it’s unauthorized and “a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of my life story.”

Tyson is collaborating with Jamie Foxx, director Antoine Fuqua and executive producer Martin Scorsese on an authorized miniseries about his life, which is being shopped to potential buyers.

Rogers, Gillespie and Gist executive produce along with Gist’s producing partner Claire Brown of The Gist of It; Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan; LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie; Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman; and Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, Samantha Corbin-Miller and Rhodes.

