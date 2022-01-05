‘Pam & Tommy’: Hulu’s Latest Trailer Highlights Love Story

- Share this article on Facebook
Hulu’s limited series Pam & Tommy is a love story — at least, that’s the focus of a new trailer for the dramedy depicting the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
The trailer, scored to Meat Loaf’s “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” follows a teaser released in November that played up the more salacious aspects of the story involving the couple’s infamous honeymoon sex tape. The clip puts Anderson (played by Lily James) and Lee (Sebastian Stan) and their whirlwind relationship at the center, while Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman — as the men responsible for making the tape public — get second billing.
Anderson, then the star of Baywatch, and Mötley Crüe drummer Lee married a week after they met in 1995. A sex tape they made during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online. The couple sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.
Rob Siegel and D.V. DeVincentis wrote Pam & Tommy and serve as showrunners, and Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) directs. They executive produce with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee of Point Grey; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug of Annapurna; and Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, Sarah Gubbins and Dave Franco. Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved.
The series debuts on Feb. 2. Watch the trailer below.
