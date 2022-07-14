Hulu Orders Docuseries Inspired By ‘RapCaviar’ Spotify Playlist

Hulu has ordered RapCaviar Presents, a docuseries from Spotify and Sony Pictures Television’s IPC studio that will explore major cultural topics from the perspectives of some of today’s top hip-hop artists.

RapCaviar Presents takes its name from the influential playlist on Spotify, which has a fan base of more than 14 million users. The RapCaviar playlist first launched in 2015 and is often credited with elevating the careers of rising artists whose songs are selected to appear in the mix alongside other established artists.

Premiering later this year on Hulu, RapCaviar Presents will feature artists like Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Roddy Ricch.

Karam Gill (Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine) serves as executive producer and creative director alongside co-EPs Av Accius (Murder in the Thirst) and Marcus A. Clarke (Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali). Steve Rivo (You’re Watching Video Music Box) is attached as the showrunner. Gill, Keith McQuirter, Peter J. Scalettar, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as episodic directors.

Spotify executives Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, as well as IPC co-founders Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, oversee creative for the RapCaviar Presents series on behalf of their respective companies.