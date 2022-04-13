Amy Schumer’s ‘Life & Beth’ Renewed at Hulu

Amy Schumer is sticking around at Hulu.

The Disney-run streamer has ordered a second season of Schumer’s dramedy Life & Beth. The comedian announced the pickup Tuesday during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The renewal comes just under a month after Life & Beth’s all-at-once release. The show has earned positive reviews; viewing data isn’t yet available. (Hulu doesn’t release internal numbers but says the series is one of its most watched original comedies so far this year. Nielsen figures for its premiere week aren’t out yet.)

Life & Beth centers on Schumer’s title character, a wine distributor with a long-term boyfriend and seemingly great life in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever, taking her back to the Long Island home where she grew up to confront her past.

In a Hollywood Reporter cover story in March, the Oscars co-host explained some of the inspiration behind the very personal series: “My mom was really destructive and did really harmful stuff, and also I felt so special and loved growing up. She’s been really fucking cool about all of [the process of making the show]. She’s like, ‘I’m 73, I own my mistakes,’ and that’s the thing: My mom is insanely flawed and I also love her an insane amount.”

Life & Beth, from Endeavor Content, also stars Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport and LaVar Walker. Schumer created the series, wrote all 10 episodes and directed four; she executive produces with Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul.