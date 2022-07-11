‘Only Murders in the Building’ Earns Quick Season 3 Pickup at Hulu

The residents of the Arconia can’t sleep easy just yet: Only Murders in the Building is returning.

Hulu has ordered a third season of the comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The renewal for the show from 20th Television comes just three weeks after the second season debut of what Hulu says is its most watched comedy.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan [Fogelman], John [Hoffman], Steve, Marty and Selena’s work,” said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Created by Martin and Hoffman (Grace and Frankie, Looking), Only Murders follows the three leads as they both try to solve a murder in their New York apartment building and record a true-crime podcast about it. Season two finds Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) also implicated in the death of the building’s board president and the unwilling subjects of a competing podcast.

Hoffman told The Hollywood Reporter at the show’s second season premiere that he wanted to “up the stakes for our three, who had stepped in it so badly by the end of season one, and now everything was about, ‘How do we even begin to deal with this situation?’”

The show has drawn near universal critical praise for both seasons to date, and Hulu has touted season one as its most watched original comedy. Per usual with streamers, Hulu didn’t provide numbers to back that up, but Only Murders did spend several weeks in Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming series rankings during season one.

In addition to Martin, Short and Gomez, season two features appearances from Cara Delevingne, Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine. Hoffman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Martin, Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.