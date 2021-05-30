Hulu Honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coretta Scott King With a Public Statues Initiative

Hulu is moving forward with its commitment to correct the dearth of public statues honoring women with the launch of Made by Her: Monuments. The initiative will see the streamer mount public works honoring civil rights activist Coretta Scott King in Atlanta, journalist and conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Miami, and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Los Angeles.

Made by Her: Monuments was made possible through a partnership with visual artist Saya Woolfalk, city officials in L.A., Miami and Atlanta, and estate officials representing the three women. Per Hulu, officials have been in collaboration with Brooklyn-based Woolfalk for the past two years in shaping the project. The monuments will be donated to each city’s permanent public art collections.

The Douglas and King monuments will be unveiled this summer with Ginsburg’s slated for 2022.

“Despite the tremendous contributions that women have made throughout U.S. history, they are still widely underrepresented in public monuments throughout the country,” said Hulu president Kelly Campbell. “Now more than ever, it is crucial to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women and other underrepresented groups and Hulu is proud to play a meaningful role in doing so.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Adds Woolfalk: “These are women who did not let what people imagined they were limit who they became, and so I want them to be presented as incredibly limitless individuals through these monuments.”

The Douglas piece will be located within the oak hammock of Miami’s Peacock Park in Coconut Grove — located not far from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas House — and it pays tribute through a space to sit in repose while surrounded by nature.

King’s monument will be set at the King Center in Atlanta near Martin Luther King Jr’s eternal flame. It is to feature a hand-crafted sculpture of microphones on a mosaic tile plinth as a reminder of the power of using one’s voice. As a special feature, people will have the opportunity to speak into the sculpture and have their voices amplified.

The monument inspired by Ginsburg will find a home at the Van Nuys Civic Center in Los Angeles where it will be in close proximity to the courthouse and public library and what was once a center of Jewish communal life.

More about the monuments and unveiling dates can be found here. The initiative follows Hulu’s The Shape of History campaign that preceded the season three premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale. That activation shined a spotlight on gender inequality with temporary exhibits of mirrored female statues to balance the number of female statues with those of males in four U.S. cities.

Conservationist Marjory Stoneman Douglas Kevin Fleming/Corbis via Getty Images

Netflix is also active in the art space as a way to honor a late leader. Per Los Angeles Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas, his office has facilitated a partnership that was approved by the L.A. City Council to allow the Los Angeles Public Library to accept a painting from Netflix that pays tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis.

The gift is traced back to the writers room for the streamer’s sitcom Family Reunion. During last summer’s civil unrest, writers for the show were sharing their own stories of discrimination, and they sought to incorporate storylines that celebrated the diverse histories of Black lives. Lewis inspired some of their work and a portrait of him — against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. — appears in the Family Reunion episode “Remember the False Idol?”

“Because there was a John Lewis, there is the show Family Reunion. We try in every episode to reflect Mr. Lewis’ legacy of integrity, dignity, humor, and of course, love of family and mankind,” said Family Reunion creator and showrunner Meg DeLoatch.

“I thank Netflix for their honorable contribution to the Los Angeles Public Library. The opportunity to view his portrait in such a sacred public space will be a notable reminder of his life and work,” said Ridley-Thomas. “His life offers important lessons for contemporary generations on how to confront racial violence and transform American democracy. To honor his legacy, we must all continue to get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America.”

