Hulu’s ‘Solar Opposites’ Nabs Early Season 4 Renewal

Hulu continues to show early support for Solar Opposites.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out an early season four renewal for the animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. The news comes as season two of the series from 20th Television Animation recently wrapped its second season on the platform.

Solar Opposites was originally ordered straight to series with a two-season, 16-episode order following a multiple-outlet bidding war. The comedy earned a speedy 12-episode season three renewal after launching its freshman run. At the time, Hulu — which like other streamers does not release traditional viewership data — said that Solar Opposites was its most watched original comedy premiere to date.

The alien comedy featuring the voices of Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes.com, with a 92 percent and 100 percent rating among critics for seasons one and two, respectively.

Season four will also consist of 12 episodes.

Solar Opposites is part of an animation roster at Hulu that also includes Crossing Swords, Marvel’s MODOK, the upcoming Hit Monkey and Koala Man. Repeats of Fox animated favorite Family Guy is also among Hulu’s most-watched acquired series. Animation historically repeats well on streaming platforms.

Season three of Solar Opposites will premiere in 2022. The early season four renewal will allow production to continue without interruption as animated series typically take longer to produce.

Roiland and his Rick and Morty collaborator McMahan co-created the series; McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Josh Bycel serve as co-showrunners.