Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Crime Story,’ ‘Pose’ Leave Netflix to Stream on Hulu

Hulu has picked up streaming rights for Ryan Murphy’s series Pose and American Crime Story — meaning all of the producer’s shows will for FX will now live under the same streaming roof.

The two shows will move from Netflix to Hulu after the former’s license for them expired. Pose and American Crime Story will join American Horror Story on the Disney-run Hulu after rights reverted to 20th Television, the Disney Television Studios unit that produces all three series. (Murphy’s first show for FX, the Warner Bros.-produced Nip/Tuck, is also available on Hulu.)

American Horror Story’s 10-season library already lives on Hulu, but 20th TV had previously sold streaming rights for Pose and American Crime Story to Netflix. All seasons of Pose and American Crime Story — including Impeachment, which aired on FX in the fall of 2021 and has not yet streamed anywhere — will make their Hulu debuts on March 7. All future seasons of American Crime Story and American Horror Story (which has been renewed through its 13th season) will also be available on Hulu after their linear debuts on FX.

“We are thrilled that these captivating and trailblazing series from Ryan Murphy have come to Hulu,” said Hulu president Joe Earley. “American Crime Story, American Horror Story and Pose all resonate deeply with audiences in their own ways, and continue to set the standard for riveting, character-driven, inclusive storytelling. Alongside our partners at FX and 20th Television, we are proud to offer these prestigious and thought-provoking titles to our subscribers.”

FX has a streaming hub on Hulu and most of its series stream there the day after running on the cable channel. American Crime Story was an exception, however, thanks to a rights deal 20th TV made with Netflix in 2016. The lack of next-day streaming for Impeachment likely kept its audience down, FX chief John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in February: “Many people who would have watched the show just didn’t have access to it in their preferred mode of consuming scripted programming, which is streaming,” he said.

All of Murphy’s 20th TV shows predate his 2018 megadeal with Netflix. Murphy’s company has continued to make shows for 20th, including two more iterations under the American Stories banner and a second season of AHS offshoot American Horror Stories.