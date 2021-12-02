Hulu Removes Travis Scott Astroworld Documentary After “Confusion” Over Production

Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Hulu has taken down a documentary about Travis Scott’s deadly Astroworld concert in Houston after “confusion” over whether the show was created by Hulu.

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion,” a Hulu spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not immediately clear if Hulu will put the documentary, Astroworld: Concert From Hell, back on its service after clarifying that the documentary was not produced by Hulu. But shortly after the doc was released on the streaming platform, several users on social media called into question whether airing a special about the tragedy so soon after its occurrence was in “poor taste,” as one widely shared tweet described it.

At least 10 people have died from their injuries sustained at Scott’s Astroworld concert in Houston, which took place on Nov. 5 and brought in about 50,000 fans. According to an event operations plan for the festival, organizers did not have plans for what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

There are currently multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of hundreds of concertgoers against Scott, Live Nation and other entities involved with the tragic festival.

Rick Porter contributed to this report.